Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 began earlier this month with much fanfare. However, the show landed in controversy after filmmaker Sajid Khan was introduced as the contestant. The director was accused of s*xual harassment and abuse by several women during the #MeToo movement. His sister Farah Khan too reacted to the allegation.

While the filmmaker may be enjoying his time within the BB house, many outside the house have called for his immediate eviction. However, recent reports claim that the director will not be asked to leave the show.

Back in 2018, actresses Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra, and a journalist had come out with their #metoo allegations against Sajid Khan. His sister Farah Khan, who is also a choreographer and a filmmaker, had come out in support of these women.

Om Shanti Om director tweeted, “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

However, Farah Khan’s tweet in support of these women during the Me Too movement backfired. Many netizens slammed her, calling her a hypocrite for “acting that she wasn’t even aware of this.” A user replied to her, “Now u woke up??? When a perpetrator is found in your house?? While others were sharing horric stories where were you???? Now uve realised the pain ???”

Now u woke up??? When a prepatator is found in your house?? While others were sharing horric stories where were you???? Now uve realised the pain ??? — girl_misfit (@koel_GT) October 12, 2018

Another user tweeted, “Like you never knew what your brother was up to…Like seriously…the whole world knows what he is made up of”

Like you never knew what your brother was up to…Like seriously…the whole world knows what he is made up of — Yasmin (@natnuttytweets) October 12, 2018

While Farah Khan was bashed for her tweet, Sajid Khan stepped down as the director of 2019’s Housefull 4 which stars Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh among others in lead roles.

