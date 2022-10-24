It is well known that Bollywood celebrates Diwali with all vigour. This year too was no different. Several celebrities have been busy attending star-studded Diwali bashes in the past week. Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra held a party recently many A-list stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance.

The writer-director held a Diwali party on Sunday. In the paparazzi videos, superstar SRK and his son Aryan Khan were seen arriving at the venue in a white luxury car. While Aryan was in the front seat, King Khan was in the back seat which was completely covered with a black drape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When several celebrities were happy getting clicked by the shutterbugs, Shah Rukh Khan seemingly tried to avoid the media attention. The superstar entered the venue in a car that had its windshield covered with black curtains. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s cutest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also arrived at Amrit Pal’s Diwali bash twinning in black. Katrina was happily seen greeting the paps as she arrived at the venue. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at the party with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Janhvi was seen slaying in a silver saree and smiling at the paparazzi. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted attending Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan. While the film is slated to release next year, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in the film. The superstar also has Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rakul Preet On Having A Gay Son Said “Would Probably Slap Him”, Netizens React “This Is Sick!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram