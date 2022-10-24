It’s the festival of light and the last couple of nights leading up to Diwali 2022 have been all about Bollywood parties and celebrities dressed up in their ethnic best attending it. One actress who has been slaying at all the celebrations with her amazing style game is Janhvi Kapoor. However, last night she got trolled.

While in her car on her way to Amritpal Singh Diwali Bash, Janhvi was seen looking stunning in a shiny silver-white saree. While her low-cut blouse and overall styling had many bestowing hearts on her, few netizens took to comments calling her out for trying to cover her ‘motapa’ (fat). Not only that, a few even initially mistook her for Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan and accused the two of visiting the same surgeons. Read on to know what they had to say.

Commenting on Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Kapoor looking alike, one initially confused netizen wrote, “I thought it’s Nysa at first, Nysa started looking like Janhvi after the surgeries, maybe they both went to same surgeon 😂” In response, another wrote, “i too thout it’s nysa n u got it right they hv d same surgeon” A third user noted, “I think Nyasa Devgan and Janhavi share the same surgeon 😂😂😂😂 look at their noses 😂😂😂😂

Trolling Janhvi Kapoor for adjusting her saree to cover her visible tummy, one user joked, “After all gym going and she got big tummy 😮” Another added, “Aise kapde ku pehne hai kab comfortable na ho ? 😮 A third joined in the fun noting, “Motapa chupa rahi hai😂” Another, offering some words of advice, wrote, “Z black sheeshe karwa lo 😂”

What are your thoughts about Janhvi Kapoor’s look and her adjusting her saree over her stomach while sitting in the car? Also, do you think Nysa Devgan and she shares any similarities? Let us know in the comments.

