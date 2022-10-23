Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has recently launched an attack on Bollywood’s today’s generation actors. Comparing them to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the Pardes director said that today’s generation actors are more interested in doing ads and asking for fees than working in a film. He said that SRK, Aamir, Salman and others used to head home straight after finishing the shooting.

The ace filmmaker has helmed blockbuster films like Ram Lakhan, Pardes, Taal and many others. In his recent interview, he also said that “we are also becoming too Westernised”

Speaking to ETimes, Subhash Ghai said, “Jabse Bollywood naam rakha, problem shuru hua. Inke faces turned towards Hollywood. Films are being written by people who think in English. How will such films reach the masses? They do talk about God and family, but where’s the connect? We are also becoming too Westernised. It’s great to know the world through social media but you can’t think like a foreigner when you are making a film for India. Don’t get the outside narrative here. It won’t work. Take leaps in technology but the DNA and emotion has to be from India.”

When he was asked if today’s actors respect directors, Subhash Ghai showered praises on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and said they used to get the job done, but today’s generation is becoming big brands.

“The actors of the 90s still understand the importance of the story- be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today’s generation wants the money to come first; they are just bothered about their personal branding and fees; they feel they have become big brands, they are surrounded by an entourage who even tells them to look left or right…” said Subhash Ghai.

“They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain. Gone are the days when actors did not sleep for two days if they had a challenging scene coming up. But today’s actors leave a film midway for 2/3 days if a commercial comes along; they shoot it and then return on the set after a gap,” he added further.

