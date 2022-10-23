Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is one of the most versatile actors present in Bollywood. He has a knack for choosing movies with a unique storyline. However, the actor gets trolled every now and then for either being Big B’s son & comparing their acting or his fashion choices or just for being Abhishek Bachchan. But the Daasvi actor knows how to deal with them. Recently, Abhishek schooled a troll on Twitter. Read below to get the scoop!

Getting trolled has become a part and parcel of every celebrity’s life. Some deal with it with dignity, and some slap right back at their face with their comments. Abhishek is known to shut the criticisms with absolute grace. Check out below.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and replied to a journalist’s Tweet, “Do people still read newspapers??” While a few people commented on it with genuine answers, there was this one person who wanted to troll the actor and wrote in the comment section, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you,” with a laughing emoji.

To the whole thread, Abhishek Bachchan added his own opinion and shut the troll. Replying to the troll’s comment, the actor gave a sassy response and wrote, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent,” with folded hands emoji.

Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2022

A while back, when Shweta Bachchan (Abhishek’s sister) and Jaya Bachchan (Abhishek’s mother) appeared on Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show, they talked about the actor. Sharing thoughts on how he gets trolled, sister Shweta shared, “It’s nasty. They attack him all the time and it’s really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don’t really care about any of these, that’s bothering you guys but this really upsets me. I don’t like when they do it to him because, you know what, it’s not fair…you don’t do that! Just…I don’t wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming thriller web series Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, and from its teaser it looks, it got way deeper and darker than before.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Let us know in the comments!

