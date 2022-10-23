Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s alleged love story is a tale as old as time. Back in the day, the two love birds were crazy for each other and made all their public appearances together. Their love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and the rest is history. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aish opened up on Salman’s physical abuse towards her while she was in a relationship with the actor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salman and Aish’s love story was short-lived but is still one of the biggest controversies of Bollywood. Reportedly, Salman was really possessive about the actress and wanted to marry her but Aish wanted different things in life and hence the two decided to part ways. Their separation wasn’t easy and every little detail about their relationship became explosive in the media and made headlines in magazines and newspapers back in the day.

Later in an interview with TOI, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her relationship with Salman Khan and revealed some shocking details. The Devdas actress revealed that Khan physically abused her but luckily didn’t leave any marks on her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

After parting ways with Salman, Aish then dated actor Vivek Oberoi but their relationship also didn’t last long. In 2007, the actress married Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan and shares a 10-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan with him.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealing explosive details about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan? Tell us in the space below.

