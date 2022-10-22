Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show ‘What The Hell Navya’ with daughter Shweta Bachchan. On the show, she opened up about an incident during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding and many things including her behaviour towards the paparazzi. A while back we brought you, her rude reaction to the paps.

Time and again the veteran actress is seen lashing out at shutterbugs for invading her privacy and clicking her pics.

Now during her latest interview, Jaya Bachchan shared an anecdote of the time when Abhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It so happened when media personnel jumped on their car bonnet during Aish’s grih pravesh and it left Amitabh Bachchan fuming. Soon after Big B lost his cool, the media carried out a ‘morcha’ and began to throw stones on the same.

Speaking to Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan recalled, “When Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) got married, the day we were bringing Aishwarya to the house for the ‘griha pravesh’, nana (Amitabh Bachchan) was driving the car. She was sitting in the car. We had created a special podium for the media, so that they could take their pictures. They were not happy. One guy jumped on the bonnet of the car. He could have died. Can you imagine? Nana lost his cool, and our security guys took these people on. By the evening, media took out a ‘morcha’, and they were throwing stones.”

“Who gives you this right? And can you imagine if that guy had died what would have happened? They do it all the time. Every time we’d go out of the gate, have you seen how they jump on the car? It’s not nice. And then they’ll make another story, and something else will come out,” Jaya Bachchan added in the show.

On the same show, Jaya Bachchan also spoke about her hatred towards the paparazzi. She was heard saying, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”

