Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most successful and popular couples in Bollywood. They never fail to amaze us with their public appearances and how they’ve always been so vocal about supporting each other in their marriage. Last night the couple was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash and Abhishek is not getting trolled by netizens on social media for his traditional attire. Scroll below to watch their video.

Manish’s Diwali bash was a star-studded affair and A-list Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and others. Everyone looked their stylish best and stole the show with their extraordinary glamorous traditional attires.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beauty wore a pink coloured suit and looked elegant as ever in it. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand wore a dark pink sherwani in contrast to complement his wife and looked handsome in the same.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

They really are a match made in heaven!

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram trolled Abhishek Bachchan and commented, “Aishwarya k kapde pehen aaya.” Another user commented, “Looking like father of church.” A third user commented, “This couple both need a stylist.” A fourth user commented, “Aish ne apna face kharab kr liya botox use krke🙂🙄”

This isn’t the first time that the couple is trolled online. Trolls target Bollywood celebrities all the time.

What are your thoughts on netizens mocking Abhishek Bachchan’s fashion statement from last night? Tell us in the comments below.

