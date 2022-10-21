Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. The actor is currently basking in the success of his last film Vikram Vedha where he shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan. While the film opened to mixed reviews, it collected mediocre numbers at the box office. Time and again Saif Ali Khan has story of ups and down and revealed what all it took to reach where he’s today. Throwback to one such instance when the Sacred Games actor was asked to break up with his girlfriend for a film.

Yes, you heard that time. The actor had once revealed that he was ousted from a film after the director asked him to break up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a video in shared by Wild Films India, Saif Ali Khan was asked about his struggles and he revealed that his struggles were different unlike his contemporaries. The Vikram Vedha actor revealed he was fired from a film after the film director asked him to choose between the film and his love life.

In the clip, Saif Ali Khan is heard saying, “Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki you leave your girlfriend or you do the film. It was a moral choice (What does struggle even mean? Sit in an auto rickshaw and go to the same place 10 times. Sit in an office and wait for 3 hours. That’s what they call struggle. My struggle was a bit different. I was fired from my first film because my director asked me to either leave my girlfriend or continue on the film).”

Earlier, we brought you a throwback interview of Saif Ali Khan with Lehren where was heard saying, “I feel he (Rahul) thinks that I am not interested in films, that I don’t want to work. Several rumours also started going around on, that I came to the sets drunk, and that I kept sleeping on the sets. All this is old now but I was quite affected,”

“A lot of directors… No one wanted to work with me then. Who will invest money if they think the boy is not serious? That was a big upsetting thing. He (Rahul) threw me out of that film. I didn’t walk out of either films. Rahul ji’s film is my loss,” he had added.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing for the release of Adipurush that’s trending on the web for all the infamous reasons. It also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Slammed Amrita Singh For Doing A TV Show After Divorce & Said “My Kids Are Growing Up With Amrita’s Relatives, Maidservants…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram