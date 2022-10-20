It’s VFX talks among all movie lovers across the country. The trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya was unveiled yesterday and ever since then, comparisons have been made between it and Adipurush over visual effects. Now, amid this ongoing hoopla of VFX, Varun has opened up about his own films which had poor effects. Keep reading to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has given a big boost to discussions around VFX in the Indian film industry. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was backed by superb work done by the entire visual effects and CGI team, thus setting a new standard here. After that, Adipurush‘s teaser was revealed, which gave nothing but 3D cartoon vibes with artificial-looking Prabhas and flawed graphics. As expectedly, it got badly trolled and still receives criticism on social media.

Amid such hot talks on VFX going on, Varun Dhawan recalled being in films where visual effects were really poor. Talking to PTI, Varun said, “I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we won’t settle for less. When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I was not the one who did the VFX. As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change.”

Varun Dhawan also confessed that he was arrogant at one point, but now he has changed. “I have always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I have done superb work in every film… I am always trying to grow. There was a time when I had thought arrogantly. That everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying? Now, I think I am more responsible…,” the Bhediya actor quoted.

