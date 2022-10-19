If there’s one trailer that is getting trolled ever since its release is Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles and is getting massive backlash for its VFX. Now, earlier today, the trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya was released and netizens are now reacting to it and calling it better than Prabhas’ film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Varun starrer Bhediya will release next month and is produced by Maddock Films. It is directed by Amar Kaushik who has directed brilliant films like Stree and Bala in the past. This would be the first time that Dhawan would be seen in such an avatar and the fans are going gaga over the trailer of the film.

As Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in Bollywood today, makers released the trailer of Bhediya which is trending on social media platforms and netizens are reacting to it while comparing it with Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’.

Adipurush happens to be a big-budget movie and is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. The film releases next year in January but the buzz around it is very strong and in fact, the trailer was launched in Ayodhya.

However ever since the trailer was released, netizens have been mocking the VFX of the film and criticizing the makers for it.

Take a look at Bhediya’s trailer here:

Reacting to Varun Dhawan starrer’s trailer, a user on Instagram commented, “BHEDIYA vfx really good better than adipurush 😃” Another user commented, “Sasta Wolverine 😂😂” A third user commented, “Twilight in hindi now 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Bhediya’s trailer while mocking Adipurush on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

