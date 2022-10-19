Diwali is almost here and the Diwali celebrations have begun in our tinseltown with parties thrown by biggies in the industry. But you will be surprised to know that some of the top names of the country, like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar won’t be throwing Diwali parties this year. Read on to know why!

Diwali parties are getting celebrated and attended with gusto because the two year long pandemic didn’t allow for full fledged gatherings. So now there’s a renewed enthusiasm for them and already we have seen a party thrown by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. It was attended by Huma Qureshi, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Nushrratt Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, and Taapsee Pannu. Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar also stopped by. But it looks like the Diwali lights will be a little dim this year since the biggest names will be keeping out of it.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan Johan and Shahrukh Khan won’t be hosting any parties. This is because Karan Johar’s house is currently under construction. But you need not fret, you will see your favourite celebrities out and about as Diwali bashes will be thrown by others.

There’s expectation that Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty will throw a Diwali bash which will be attended by stars like Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ramesh Taurani is also expected to throw a party. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan are expected to show up there. It remains to be seen what these stars will wear to the Diwali parties.

Bollywood has a lot of releases left for the tail-end of this year. This includes Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn’s Thank God, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and more. What movies are you most excited to see? Let us know.

