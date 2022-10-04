Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially the man and wife now. After being together for quite some time, the actor lovers tied the knot following their rituals. Ever since their wedding festivities kick-started, photos from the event are making it to the web every now and then. But did you know Richa and Ali have been legally married for 2.5 years? Yes, recently couple’s official spokesperson made the revelation adding that it’s now a celebration of their reunion.

For the unversed, the newlyweds opted for ivory ethnic outfits completely complementing each other on the big day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in the recent development, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s official spokesperson has released a statement where he revealed that they’ve been married for more than 2 years and these events are a celebration of their union.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s spokesperson official stated, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story,” read the statement further.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of the Fukrey actress. Their wedding festivities kick-started with a energy-packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The decor was in compliments to the avadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom-made drapes, chandelier candle holders.

The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family-run hotel in the centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family-run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.

Team Koimoi wishes a happily married life to the lovely duo Richa and Ali!

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Have Their Own Theories Like Fans For The 2nd & 3rd Instalment While Speaking About Dev & Amrita!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram