After indulging in a war of words, fans think Urvashi Rautela has wished Rishabh Pant via a cryptic Instagram post. Recently, the actress and the Indian cricket player were the talks of the town when Ms Rautela revealed that he waited for her in the lobby of a hotel and many other things. The actress surely knows how to make headlines and never misses a chance to create them.

The former Miss Diva Universe, who’s known for her glamorous looks, has appeared in films like Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and others.

Urvashi Rautela has once again sent fans into a frenzy with her latest post. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her self-shot video that sees her blushing and giving facial expressions in a romantic video. Wearing a red dress with a plunging neckline, Urvashi opts for a red head bandana. Well, it’s not the video but the caption that has got netizens talking. Check out the video below:

Urvashi Rautela wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday!” Since Oct 4 marks cricketer Rishabh Pant’s birthday netizens have been linking her video to the same. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Life ho to pant jaisi vrna jinda to …….. Khair chhodo,” while another said, “Happy birthday Mr rp17 samjh rahe ho na.”

A Third user said, “Aaj to RP bhaiya ka janamdin hai,” while the 4th one said, “Kitna fame chahiye didi Rishab se.” Check out a few more comments below:

Earlier reacting to Urvashi Rautela’s claim, Rishabh Pant had taken to Instagram and said, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them.”

Coming back to her video, what are your thoughts on Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic Insta post?

