Urvashi Rautela and her alleged ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant are currently having a silent verbal spat on social media. One after another is taking digs at each other on the photo-sharing site and fans are trolling them for doing so. Yesterday, Urvashi took a dig at Pant while sharing a video of herself with a cryptic caption and now fans are reacting to it. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Urvashi is massively popular on social media with over 54 million followers on Instagram. The beauty also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and gives a sneak-peak of her everyday life to her fans there. Now, it’s been a while that both Pant and Rautela have been taking constant digs at each other on social media platforms making a mockery of themselves and memers are having a gala time while trolling them.

Now on to the new development, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself with a caption that read, “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story 🔮” Do you think she’s taking a dig at her alleged ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant?

Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “RISHABH PANT ne gift 🎁 di ha na ye dress.” Another user commented, “Aaj bhi @rishabpant ke yaad me pagal hai ye aurat @urvashirautela 😂😂” A third user commented, “@rishabpant bhai apki baat chal rahi hai🤔😂” A fourth user commented, “Mam rishabh ko chod do ab baat khatam kro.”

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Rishabh’s name in the comments section on Urvashi Rautela’s video? Tell us in the space below.

