The Great Khali has entertained his audience through various means whether it be in professional wrestling shows like WWE or Bollywood movies. Khali has made sure he brings smiles to everyone around him. But what if we told you that the 7 feet giant (his WWE nickname) had a soft spot too? Recently he was sent a video where a topic had made him cry. Check it out.

The WWE superstar entered the wrestling world as a dominant figure defeating the likes of Undertaker, Mark Henry and many other superstars.

Recently a video has been making rounds on the Twitter platform where The Great Khali (also known as Dalip Singh Rana) was seen tearing up in front of the paparazzi. The former WWE star was seen in a blue sleeveless hoodie T-shirt and had arrived to go to his gym. In the video shared by famous paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, the wrestler was seen walking with a smiling face in front of the cameras as the paparazzi started asking him questions.

Continuing the video you will hear someone ask The Great Khali about his plans for his birthday. The very next moment we saw the WWE Hall of Famer getting completely upset and even went on to rub his eyes, as tears rolled down from them. Fans are now quite worried about Khali, wondering why the wrestler would suddenly break down into tears in front of the cameras.

Check out the video

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

While many speculate it’s a new advertisement featuring him, many are making fun of the same. Check out the different reactions.

Khali sir hum aapke sath hai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvpNA6A3aq — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 12, 2022

Khali sir ro kyu rahe ho, Urvashi ne aapko bhi DM kar diya kya? — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 12, 2022

Pehle mujhe laga me useless hu, phir mene khali sir ka bodygaurd dekh liya😭😭

Now i am very happy — priiyanshu🧋 (@kumarprinshu257) August 12, 2022

Sir ko shayad apni height ki ladki nahi mil rhi shadi ke liye 🥺 — इंट्रोवर्ट वास्कोडिगामा (@Kaushik_Sahab1) August 12, 2022

Khali sir be like :Pehle me bohot khush tha, fir ekdam se mausi ki yaad aa gyi — v (@unfunyguy) August 12, 2022

Khali sir ko apni Ex dikh gyi 😂 — Ratan Dixit ⚪ (@Dratan15) August 12, 2022

Lal singh Chadha dekh li lagta hai 😂 — anuj manocha (@anujmanocha45) August 12, 2022

Koi Naya AD lag rha haii 😁 — sandy (@sandeshrt) August 12, 2022

Talking about his work in Bollywood and the entertainment industry, Khali has been a part of Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss back in 2010. The wrestler was very much loved in the show and managed to become the runner-up in that season. Apart from this, he is also seen in movies like Kushti which was also released back in 2010.

What do you think about The Great Khali crying in front of the cameras? Do let us know in the comments below

