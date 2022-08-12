Everyone’s favourite and hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lately been making quite some headlines for all the wrong reasons. From Taarak Mehta Shailesh Lodha’s exit to the makers being royally scrutinized for repetitive episodes and jokes in the show, the makers are definitely facing a lot. However, nothing matches their pressure to find the new Dayaben for sure.

One true fan of TMKOC won’t deny the fact that the show has lost its charm a bit since Disha Vakani, our beloved Dayaben, exited the show citing maternity leave as her reasons. Since then her return has turned into a topic of debate. Every now and then reports claim that the makers have found Disha’s replacement for the show. The fresh reports claim the same. Read on to know who it is this time.

According to fresh reports on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by Bombay Times, the makers are planning to rope in Sirf Tum fame Kajal Pisal for the role of Dayaben in the show which was earlier played by Disha Vakani. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Kajal Pisal who was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum is now being considered for the role on Dayaben by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is still yet to respond to the claims. However, the source revealed, “If Kajal gets finalised, she will have to start shooting tentatively from next month.”

Woah! If this turns out to be true then we surely are in for a treat. Before Kajal, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan were making headlines as it was reported that either of them might be playing Dayaben in TMKOC.

What are your thoughts on Kajal Pisal replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Poster? Let us know in the comments below.

