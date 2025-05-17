Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Made 2 Demands For Her Comeback

It would be safe to say that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has experienced a decline in popularity in recent years. On the contrary, it is also the only Indian sitcom that has been relevant since 2008. Imagine the TRPs if Disha Vakani were still a part of the show. But do you know the makers allegedly rejected her two demands, which made us lose Dayaben forever? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

Will Disha Vakani return as Dayaben?

The chances are highly unlikely. Multiple times, Asit Kumarr Modi has promised us that he will bring back our OG Dayaben. However, it seems like he’s also given up. As per the last update, the casting process is still underway as the makers are looking for an actress who will fulfill Disha’s shoes, and will live upto fans expectations.

What demands did Disha Vakani make for her comeback?

Back in 2019, there were strong rumors that Disha Vakani was negotiating her contract with Asit Kumarr Modi and the producers. She reportedly laid down two demands for her comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. First, she would work only four hours a day. Second, she will only work 15 days a month.

As most know, shooting hours for Television shows are lengthy. The TMKOC makers allegedly rejected both demands, which led to Dayaben’s exit forever!

While Asit Kumarr Modi had not directly reacted to the reports, he did pass a statement that said “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show.”

Why did Disha Vakani leave TMKOC?

In 2017, Disha Vakani welcomed her first child with her husband, Mayur Padia, after two years of marriage. She took a maternity break. While fans thought she would eventually return to the show, she prioritised her personal life.

