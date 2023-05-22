Disha Vakani, who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah owing to maternity leave, never returned to the show despite makers calling her back several times. Ever since the actress who plays ‘Dayaben’ went on break in 2018, rumours of her returning to the show make headlines every now and then. While producer Asit Kumarr Modi has often assured Dayaben fans that he will soon be the actress back, Monika Bhadoriya in a recent interview, confirmed she won’t return ever.

Currently, the show is making headlines for all the infamous reasons. Recently, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays, Roshan Sodhi, accused Modi and two others of se*ual harassment. The actress made shocking revelations that have now shaken the whole TV industry. As the show continues to make headlines, we bring you an interesting throwback story of when Disha’s husband opened up about her return to the show.

A year after Disha Vakani’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her husband, Mayur Padia had broken his silence on the actress’ return and said she won’t return for good. However, Asit Kumarr Modi was quick to react to the same. In his response, he had said that no one is bigger than the show. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Mayur Padia had said, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

While Asit Kumarr Modi had said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Recently, Monika Bhadoriya told News18, “She does not want to come back. Nobody wants to comeback to this show. I don’t think so. She (Disha) is not coming back. She was the show’s lead. She has been missing for so long. Don’t you think they have tried very hard in getting her back? But she doesn’t want to come back.” Adding, “He (Asit Kumarr Modi) behaves the same way with everyone. He must have misbehaved with her (Disha) too. But she never used to take it seriously. She used to let go of things. ‘Chodo koi baat nahi’, ‘jaane do’ and all.”

