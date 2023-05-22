Trigger Warning – Aditya Singh Rajput – an actor, model, and photographer, has been found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home. As per several media reports, the Splitsvilla 9 fame passed away today, May 22, after being found by his friend.

As per the reports, the cause of death is being ruled as a drug overdose. Read on for more.

As reported by Times Of India, Aditya Singh Rajput’s friend discovered the actor-model in the bathroom of his 11th-floor high-rise Lashkaria Heights home in Oshiwara. He and the building’s watchman rushed Aditya to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to reports, the cause of the death is likely a drug overdose. An official statement by the police on it is awaited.

As per an IANS update, Aditya Singh Rajput’s body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited. An official stated tht the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles.

Talking about Aditya Singh Rajput’s professional accomplishments, the actor has worked in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, as well as many brands. Besides participating in MTV’s reality shows Splitsvilla 9, he was a part of Love, Aashiqui, Code Red, Awaaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4.

As per his last Instagram story, Aditya Singh Rajput was having a fun night with friends yesterday. His story caption read, “Sunday sunday with besties” The picture, clicked on the balcony, captured the setting sun painting the sky orange.

