Shah Rukh Khan making a comeback on the silver screen after four long years, and with a debacle like Zero on the back, it’s like a celebration for his fans. And Pathaan has brought back the glory Bollywood was missing for days. His colleagues from the fraternity have been praising the entire team over this colossal feat. Now adding to the long list, veteran actor Manoj Kumar has shared his opinion on the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Kumar was recently felicitated by the Maharashtra government and Pune Film Foundation for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema. Since the legendary actor is bed-ridden due to age-related health conditions, the Maharashtra Cultural Minister, Sudhir Mungatiwar and the Director of Film City and Chairman of Pune International Film Festival, Avinash Dhanke, presented him with the honour at his house only.

Manoj Kumar stays quite updated about what’s going on in the entertainment industry even though he’s not an active part of it, and he is also aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. As per a report by Free Press Journal, when Kumar was informed about the success of SRK’s latest release, he was quick to share his views on that. He said, “Whether a film sets out to entertain or not, it has a story or not; it does not matter.” Not only that, he compared the movie with ‘gulab jamun’, saying, “Gulab jamun is sweet, but it does not contain gulab in it.”

As per the report, Manoj Kumar also spoke about how he watches old films from the 30s and 40s, “I’m constantly watching black and white old films. These films keep me entertained. However, my back does allow me to sit for a long time. The Hindi film I watched 12 years ago was Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.”

For the unversed, back in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om came out, there was a particular scene where SRK hid his face with his palms which is a signature style of Manoj Kumar. Kumar got offended by it and asked the makers to remove it. Farah Khan directed the film, and she and her team obliged and removed the scene from the film. But in 2013, when it was re-released in Japan, unfortunately, the scene was still there, and he took legal action against SRK.

As for Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer hit the theatres on 25th January and has been running successfully.

