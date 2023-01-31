Shah Rukh Khan has made a smashing comeback in Bollywood after 4 long years with Pathaan. The superstar decided to take a hiatus in 2018 after his film Zero turned out to be a box office failure. He seemed to be quite vulnerable as previous films like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal amongst others didn’t work well either. SRK has now confessed to crying in his bathroom during the tough phase. Scroll below for details!

Pathaan was a ‘make or break’ situation for SRK. All eyes were raised to witness whether the actor would be able to revive his career or not. Not only did he clock in the biggest ever Bollywood opening, but continues to break records at the box office with each passing day. Cine goers are now more excited for Dunki and Jawan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan met with the media after the box office success of Pathaan. Co-stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham along with director Siddharth Anand accompanied him at the event. Reacting to Zero and his past failures, SRK confessed, “Everyone has a different way of dealing with failure. There is a special bathroom in my house. Everyone knows I am crying when I’m there. But it’s all about the Monday. If the film spoils on a Sunday, then you wake up thinking on Monday that you should work harder now. If the film works, you still wake up on Monday thinking that now I will have to prove myself again for my next. So, Monday is about getting back to the business for the industry.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “I feel responsible that I have let people down. We all put in the best of efforts. There are thousands of people related to one film being made and their lives are connected to them. We feel guilty when we let the audience down. Hence, Phir se mehnat karo, labour class bano. If you cant go to set like a labour class person, you shouldn’t be in movies.”

Well, all’s well that ends well and we’re glad SRK is back and how!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Pathaan 2 Already In The Making? Director Siddharth Anand Drops Major Hint While Shah Rukh Khan Says “Insha Allah…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News