‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is not back, he had just gone for a ‘Loo Break’. Oh yes, this is how actor John Abraham described King Khan’s record – tod comeback on the silver screen. Recently, the star cast of the film interacted with the media and as always, he left everyone in complete awe with his wit!

SRK’s Pathaan, which was released on January 25th, is shaking the box office with its mammoth collection. The film has got immense love from the audience but it had been surrounded by controversy prior to its release. Now, in the first media interaction post the release, the lead actor SRK has addressed it and has given heart winning reply. Scroll below to read.

While addressing the media in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan called Deepika Padukone, himself and John Abraham ‘Amar, Akbar & Anthony’, as he addressed the pre-release hatred based on religious and communal angle. Before the release of Pathaan, SRK was targeted by the trolls and many objectionable things were said about him.

Addressing the Pathaan controversy further, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai. We should spread happiness, brotherhood, and kindness, even though I am playing a bad guy in Darr. Even I am playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We all are playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment.”

Shah Rukh said that everything is done in the name of entertainment and it should be taken lightly. Entertainment is for fun. The actor further gave a heartwarming message and said, “We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread to tell you in a simple manner mai Shah Rukh Khan hoon, mai Akbar hoon, yeh Deepika hai yeh Amar hai aur yeh John hai yeh Anthony. And this what makes cinema.”

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, fans lauded SRK’s words of wisdom. One of the users wrote, “This is real India.”

Another was quick to respond and wrote, “Rise above the hatred.”

AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY 1977 mein bhi chali thi, aur 2023 mein bhi chali hai! Aur 2080 mein bhi chalegi! Movies – and cricket – unite this nation. That’s what the so-called boycotters despise and tried to derail; and failed. @iamsrk #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/1IoZcPcFrH — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 30, 2023

For the unversed, Pathaan has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 100, 200 and 300 crore club. Globally, it has already gone way beyond 500 crores at the box office.

