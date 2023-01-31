Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans got really excited when Salman Khan kind of offered her work during one of his statements. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he expressed his wish to meet her outside of the show. But it looks like her impressive stint has already landed her a Bollywood debut, that too, with a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan! Scroll below for all the details on the Dunki offer.
As most know, Shah Rukh Khan has made his Bollywood comeback with Pathaan. The film turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office and cine-goers are now super excited for his next two projects – Dunki and Jawan.
Directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The movie is about the illegal immigration of Punjabis in countries like the US and Canada. The makers were hunting for a girl with a Punjabi background and Salman Khan seems to have put in a word of recommendation for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
As per a latest report by Bollywood Life, makers of Dunki have already contacted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s team. The actress has bagged the role which does not have a long screen time but is sure to leave an impact on viewers. She’s from Chandigarh and has a strong dialect of the language, hence seems like an apt choice for the role. Bollywood debut in a Shah Rukh Khan film? What else could an actor ask for?
Meanwhile, Farah Khan during last Weekend Ka Vaar reprimanded Priyanka for her behavior towards Shalin Bhanot. Not only did the host accuse her of bullying her co-contestant but also claimed she is the 2nd most hated contestant on Bigg Boss 16 currently. First according to her was Tina Datta.
