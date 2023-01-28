Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Tina Datta’s fan following has only increased after her prominent stint on the reality show.

The Uttaran actress who finally took up the show after years of being approached for it, managed to gather a lot of eyeballs for her fiesty personality on the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking in an already built fanbase to the show, and building additional fans for herself because of a well played game, Tina Datta proved to be a much desired contestant on the show.

From top trends to immense votes this season, Tina Datta’s fans have not shied away from openly supporting the actress through her journey.

A young fan of Tina Datta even went out of his way to show the actress unconditional love and support by tattooing a permanent tattoo on his arm in the actresses’ name.

This kind of love and support for Tina Datta is definitely overwhelming! Her fans have truly taken to their word to support and take her further up in this Bigg Boss journey.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta & Priyanka Choudhary Labelled Evil Twins By Netizens For Making Fun Of Shalin Bhanot’s Mental State, Ex Contestant Shardul Pandit Too Calls Them Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News