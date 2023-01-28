Shark Tank India Season 2 has been in the news ever since the new season started. While many entrepreneurs pitch their ideas, the investors/ judges are having their own feuds. Not to mention the indirect comments made on Ashneer Grover during the promotion of the show, a recent clip of Anupam Mittal roasting Car Dekho CEO and new investor on board, Amit Jain has gone viral.

The investors were listening to a pitch made by an entrepreneur when Amit Jain clashed with Anupam Mittal. Both of them were seen attacking each other where Anupam taunted Amit Jain about his ‘four companies.’ Read on to know what happened next!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest promo of Shark Tank, Amit tells a pitcher about how his company can help in the marketing and financing of the brand. To which Amit Jain taunts Anupam and says, “Anupam ke paas koi idea hota to kuch aur bhi karta na ye life mein. Main 4 company bana chuka hu, inhone keval invest kiya hai. Apni company se milte bhi nahi hai ye log”. While they both got in a comment war, Aman Gupta was shocked and jokingly says, “Ohh! That was a deep attack.”

The reply by Anupam Mittal has been going viral when he replies to Amit and says, “Jinko koi nahi jaanta na usse chhati thok ke bolni padti hai maine 4 company banayi.” Soon the comment viral and a user commented, “Kisi ko koi nhi jaanta tha shark tank se phele”. On reacting to Aman’s reaction, a user said, “Aman Gupta be like :- Humko sirf aag lagani hai”

“Smooth anupam bhai smooth”, said another user. “The comeback was hard tho” commented another user. “Everyone is gangsta until ashneeer arrives”, added another netizen.

Amidst all the reactions on social media, many also talked about how Ashneer Grover would have replied to a comment like that. Let us know what do you think about it?

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Tells Shah Rukh Khan ‘Doosri Biwi Bana Lo’ As She Reacts To ‘Boycott Pathaan’, Netizens Say “Tujhe To Wo Naukrani Bhi Na Banaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News