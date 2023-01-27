Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking all the records in India and across the world. While the hype for the movie is proving to make new box office records, it seems like the stardom of King Khan is still persistent, even around the other corners of the world. It can be assumed that SRK’s movie is turning out to be a blockbuster hit as it received one of the highest numbers on the opening day!

Numerous videos of fans celebrating the movie inside the theatres have gone viral on the internet. Amongst all the videos, a new video circulating on the internet comes from overseas where a woman is seen dancing in front of the theatre screen. Read on ahead to know more and watch the video.

A video shared by a fan of Shah Rukh Khan comes from Germany. The caption of the video says, “Forget abt India Even Germany is going crazy for #Pathaan @iamsrk”. The unnamed lady is seen dancing to Pathaan’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song and copying the exact Bollywood dance steps from the movie.

Pathaan’s success has revived the craze of moviegoers as many theatres are still housefull till the weekend. Reportedly, many theatres that were closed before also reopened with the release of Pathaan and became functional creating new business opportunities.

A special appearance by Salman Khan also contributed to the film’s success and many of his fans came to watch the old ‘Karan Arjun’ duo in a new avatar. Being a part of the YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan promises to bring Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ and Hrithik Roshan’s characters in a multi-starrer film, which is scheduled to release in the future.

While the audiences are waiting for the next movie of the YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan might become one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood. Let us know what do you think about the movie!

