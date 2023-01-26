Only sky is the limit for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial hit it out of the park not just in terms of its tremendous advance booking in India but worldwide collections as well. For the longest time, KRK had claimed the film will be a box office disaster. He has now taken a U-turn and is receiving massive backlash over it. Scroll below for all the details.

At the box office, Pathaan opened up to a smashing response, becoming the biggest non-holiday opener. It brought in a total collection of 55 crores in Hindi and left behind biggies like KGF Chapter 2, War and Thugs of Hindostan. The film has added over 100 crores and has turned out to be the biggest Bollywood affair at the worldwide box office.

If one recalls, KRK in one of his earliest tweets accused producers of Pathaan of buying tickets worth 15 crores in order to inflate the advance booking trends. But he seems to have taken a U-turn in a new post that read, “Last show of #Pathaan is at 12:30am! All India net collections from 3multiplex chains till 11:30pm. #PVR 12Cr! #INOX 9.70Cr! #Cinep 5.20Cr! Total – ₹26.90Cr! All India Day1 business is ₹55Cr! It’s a HIT on day1 only. Congrats to @iamsrk for super success.”

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan fans pounced on him and gave it back for all the negative tweets he’s made in the past.

A user wrote, “Kya hua u hv taken u turn to support bollywood. Got huge payments is it.”

Another commented, “It you had predicted it to be a flop. Now how have you back tracked from your statement?”

“And you were saying it won’t be a success.. bhai ab toh review karna chhodh do aap. Everytime you make false promises 😛 But i appreciate the fact you acknowledge the truth with respect..,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Suna hai apne surf khlya after seeing the collections”

Another asked, “इसका ह्रदय परिवर्तन कैसे हुआ?”

Last show of #Pathaan is at 12:30am! All India net collections from 3multiplex chains till 11:30pm.#PVR 12Cr!#INOX 9.70Cr!#Cinep 5.20Cr!

Total – ₹26.90Cr!

All India Day1 business is ₹55Cr!

It’s a HIT on day1 only. Congrats to @iamsrk for super success. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in leading roles.

