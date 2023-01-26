It is Shah Rukh Khan’s world and we’re all living in it. The actor has returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of over four years with ‘Pathaan’ and his fans are going crazy in the theatres while celebrating his comeback. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and is produced under YRF banner. In a recent interaction with the media, Kangana Ranaut is seen praising SRK and the film while also talking about Hindi cinema. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who know Kangana, know that she’s brutally honest and never misses an opportunity to express what’s on her mind. She doesn’t really care if it’s a superstar, if she wants to say something, she’ll do it without fearing anyone’s judgement.

Last night, the actress was snapped in the city at the wrap up party of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ along with her co-stars Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher. Amid the same, Kangana Ranaut also took a moment and praised Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ which was released yesterday.

Kangana Ranaut lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ for breaking box-office records while Hindi films are struggling in the theatres and said, “Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should definitely work. Hindi cinema has been lagging behind other film industries, and we are all trying to finally bring back the business in our own little way),” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, this year SRK has two more big releases in the pipeline with Jawan and Dunki which are also slated to release this year.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut showering praises on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’? Tell us in the comments below.

