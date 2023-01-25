After a long wait of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan finally treated his fans with his comeback film Pathaan. Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, the film has been creating the right kind of noise on and off social media. Apart from the other reasons, Pathaan has also got Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans gaga over their crossover in the film. The Khan duo has come together after a long time as Salman is seen in a cameo appearance whose stills and videos have already made its way to the web.

Well, it’s not really only Dabbang Khan who has starred alongside his BFF on the big screen. Their fans will once again be over the moon once Tiger 3 will hit the screen on Eid this year. But seeing his ‘seeti-maar’ performance we wonder if Tiger 3 makers have unknowingly tried to boost the film. But what makes us say that? Well, here are a few reasons we try to put across. Do let us know if you agree with us by the end of reading this article.

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan has become of the reasons for fans to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer on the 70 mm. More than it being SRK’s comeback film, it was in the news for their crossover that also created a buzz for Tiger 3 among the masses. After seeing fans’ response to King Khan and Dabangg Khan’s scene in the film, it seems to have surely helped Tiger 3 to get better traction.

Well, this isn’t it! What also makes us think this way is Shah Rukh Khan’s promise to Salman Khan in Pathaan with his “Main aaunga!” dialogue he made in the film. Did he just confirm his cameo in Tiger 3? Earlier we have seen Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba to announce his next film Sooryavanshi which surely got all the cop universe fans excited.

Pathaan also marks the initiation of Spy Universe and Tiger 3 as this is the first time we have seen the leading stars of Spy Universe coming together. Well these were a few reasons that wanted to share with you!

What do you think about the same? Do let us know.

