Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, the beauty has played some of the biggest characters on the silver screen winning the hearts of her fans across the globe. The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and netizens are now reacting to her bikini-clad pictures from the trailer while trolling her on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shraddha is returning to the silver screen after Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020 and also starred Tiger Shroff. The actress is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media with over 77 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and we especially adore her goofy pictures on the photo-sharing site.

Now coming back to the topic, Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and it is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Instant Bollywood took to their official Instagram account and shared pictures of Shraddha Kapoor donning a bikini and now netizens are reacting to it. Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Chlo kaafi time k baad kum se kum ise kaam to mila.”

Another user commented, “Dhang se kapde pehnna sikho yeh hai mera ek word…. Aau……😂😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Maa baap ne kapde pehnana nahi sikhaya.”

What are your thoughts on netizens targeting Shraddha Kapoor for her bikini scenes in her upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’? Tell us in the comments below.

