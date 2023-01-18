Tiger 3 is the next instalment of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ franchise, and fans are excited to see how the story of the characters progresses. With the previous two films being massive box office hits, expectations for the third part are high. And now, seems Sajjad Delafrooz, who rose to fame after playing the villain in Tiger Zinda Hai, has dropped a major hint of being a part of Tiger 3?

Since the audience witnessed his performance as the villain in Tiger Zinda Hai, Sajjad’s popularity has only skyrocketed and made him a household name. Since Tiger 3 was announced, speculation has been rampant about him potentially being cast in the third instalment of the franchise, and fans can’t wait to see him again and experience the action between him and Salman Khan.

Netizens clearly cannot contain their excitement. One of the users commented, “Sir tiger 3 me bhi aap ho kya?? Please bataooo 😢” while another said,”Sir aapke bina tiger 3 dekhne me maza nahi aayega aap please bata do aap ho na usme kyuki Abu aur tiger ka one on one dekhne ka maza hi alag hai ❤️”

Talking about the same, in an interview, when the actor was asked about being a part of Tiger 3, the actor said, “I guess we have to wait till the release and then we can find out about it”

We surely hope to see Sajjad Delafrooz back for some more action in Tiger 3

On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Sajjad was also seen in a web series called ‘Special OPS’, and ‘Freddy’ alongside Kartik Aryaan.

