Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Action has always been the attraction factor in the Indian cinema and to date, it's the selling point. Of course, over the years we have seen a huge transition in techniques and overall design. So today, we'll be taking a look at the films of 2022 with Best Action. The list includes RRR, Brahmastra and other two exciting films.

The nominations below:

RRR

SS Rajamouli is known for his larger than life cinema and its action sequences go hand in hand with the films’ grandeur. In RRR, master Solomon Raju is the man behind the heart thumping action. Be it Ram Charan’s fantastically shot fight during intro scene to our of the world climax, the magnum opus was a sheer treat for movie lovers who love adrenaline rush.

KGF Chapter 2

Honestly speaking, KGF Chapter 2 had a lot of over the top sequences and interestingly, that’s the reasons why the film worked with the masses. Set in a backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields, which is more of a barren land, the action choreographer duo of Anbu and Arivu left us stunned with sequences where Yash aka Rocky goes on a rampage mode destroying police station with a machine gun or him wiping out the army of Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) with Kalashnikov gun.

Brahmastra

Films like Brahmastra are made once in a while. Apart from outstanding visual effects, the magnum opus had some mind blowing action stuff, all thanks to the huge team handling it. Be it Shah Rukh Khan battling it out with enemies in a cameo scene, Nagarjuna’s fight or interval block, the set up of action sequences was really grand and visually stunning.

Kantara

Unlike the above three films, Kantara had more of desi action with a regular set up. Despite not so grand, viewers were impressed with the hand to hand combat scenes of Rishab Shetty which take place just after his entry. And yes, who can forget that the epic climax sequence! 10 on 10 to stunt master Vikram Mor!

