Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Just like any other industry across the globe, this year has been an experimental playground for Hollywood too. No one knew what is working and what isn’t. The Marvel Cinematic Universe single-handedly released multiple projects for the big screen and the digital space dominating the scene. Filmmakers like Taika Waiting, Steven Spielberg, Olivia Wilde, and more were busy bringing their unique films to the market. Amid all these was Tom Cruise ruling the global box office, And many others doing what they know best, serving some hot, fresh, and best content.

So now as we have bid a goodbye to last year and enter a new one, we at Koimoi Audience Poll 2022, take a look back and honour the best of the movies and leave it up to you to decided the one winner you think was the best out of these best. As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below. So let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron decided to bring back his monster of an IP after 13 long years and released Avatar: The Way Of Water. Second film in the franchise, Way Of Water had a lot to live up to. Its predecessor is the most earning movie of all times and Cameron made sure he ended up making a sequel that honours the legacy it walks with. The film that saw Jake Sully turn into a Na’vi spoke about his bond with Pendora and his gest to save his family. It was a visual spectacle in every corner and deserves to be in the list at the top.

Top Gun: Maverick

It was the year of sequels. Tom Cruise made us wait for 36 long years as he returned to his 1986’s massively famous Franchise Top Gun where he plays the fan favourite Pete Mitchell. The movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick took the fandom levels ahead and gave a film that was high on action, emotions, visuals, and Tom Cruise! The highlight was indeed the superstar performing his own stunts and of course, the supporting cast that did a brilliant job.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This was an emotional rollercoaster we knew would destroy us for a moment but we still waited for. Hollywood came together to bid their final goodbye to Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever turned out to be the most emotional Marvel movie ever. Ryan Coogler with his team poured their hearts out in a way that the film became more than its story, representation, or action. It was a personal homage and a global phenomenon.

The Batman

Who could have thought Bruce Wayne could have an introduction scene so poetic that he could end it by introducing himself as Vengeance? Matt Reeves with the new Cape Crusader Robert Pattinson in The Batman gave Bruce the most humane touch ever. More of a detective tale and an exploration of the very early years of Wayne as Batman, the movie turned out to be a great product. The camera work, blueprint, and Robert all were pitch perfect and that served us a perfect watch.

We would also like to give special mentions to Jordan Peele’s amazing Nope and Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once!

