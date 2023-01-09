What is even life without music? Bad day, music. Good day, music. Mood off, music. It’s literally the way we humans express our emotions when we’re short on words. And as they say, some magical moments are better expressed with music than words. Today, we bring you the best International tracks of 2022 in Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 including Beyonce’s ‘Cuff It’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ and Harry Styles ‘As It Was’. Scroll below to take a look at the nominations.

2022 was a year that gave us some of the best tracks of our life. While some made us cry, the others made us jump out of the bed and dance to the rhythm. And then some were just there on days we had little motivation to make through life. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into the nominations below:

Cuff It – Beyonce

How can you ever go without not having Queen Bey’s song in your nominations list. ‘Cuff It’ not only made it to trending Instagram reels, TikTok but also to consistently topped the Billboard R&B category & Spotify most streamed songs for quite some time. That’s the thing about B, she’s a LEGEND, an ICON and she is the MOMENT. The song was from her Renaissance album.

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift writes songs, it’s like someone is questioning our life choices because it’s so relatable. Anti-Hero is from her latest album titled ‘Midnights’ which was released on October 21st, 2022 and ever since then, the singer has shattered some major records in the music industry.

With Midnights Taylor became the first woman to have all top 10 songs on Billboard from her album with Anti-Hero topping the charts. She indeed wrapped her 2022 on a high-note.

As It Was – Harry Styles

If there’s one song that the entire world was hooked on was Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. From TikTok, Instagram, Billboard, Spotify to Apple Music, there was a single platform where it didn’t trend.

From lyrics to cinematography to the visuals, everything was top-notch in the song and we are still hooked on to it and might just keep listening to it forever.

Light Switch – Charlie Puth

This was yet another peppy song that we all just couldn’t stop listening to. The lyrics hit you right at the spot and well, we’ve all had our fair share of flashbacks listening to this masterpiece by Charlie Puth. The song not only made the buzz among music lovers but also topped Billboard charts in the US.

So here are the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 nominations for the ‘Best International Track’. Vote for your favourite below:

