Harry Styles is one pop star who has been ruling the hearts of millions right from his days as a member of One Direction. While the boy band – formed in 2010 after Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik appeared on The X-Factor, went on a hiatus in 2016, Styles continues to amaze his fans not just with music anymore but his films and fashion too.

Today, we are taking you back to 2014 – when the five boys were still together in 1D – when Harry suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the streets of New York. Why? Because of an over-enthusiastic fan who just couldn’t get enough of the Don’t Worry Darling actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through social media earlier today, we came across a 2014 picture of Harry Styles posing with some of his female fans in New York. While that was enough for us to go ‘awww’ we went ‘OMG!!’ within seconds. Why? Well, the ‘As It Was’ singer’s shirt was opened a little wider than necessary, with one of his n*pples being caught clearly on cam. YES, HARRY STYLES HAD A N*P-SLIP!

Are you wondering how and why it happened? Well, after researching the story being this n*p-slip of Harry Styles, we got to know that the pop star – who is known for being suave and stylish, was heading into the Saturday Night Live after-party being held in New York in December 2014. There he met some fans and obliged them with some pictures they would never forget.

For the after party, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer dressed in a thin, almost sheer button-down shirt featuring an abstract tree design in brown, pink, blue and crimson. He paired it with form-fitting black skinny jeans, a pair of black motorcycle boots and a black trilby hat over his famously long brunette curls.

While most of the pictures that night were clicked without any drama, one female fan clasped his arm so dearly that it pulled his dress shirt to the side and creating a wardrobe malfunction. The fan – who wanted to feel the singer in her arms, accidentally pulled his shirt a little too wide open resulting in the n*p-slip Check out the n*p-slip image of Harry Styles here:

Harry Styles nip slip.. :)) pic.twitter.com/e1PONlSNOb — Creative Disc (@CreativeDisc) December 23, 2014

Here’s another image from the same evening of Harry with another fan:

One time, Harry Styles' nipple decided to break free from his shirt. It was awesome. http://t.co/5Xzt11owbF pic.twitter.com/sWPZMDutMT — Sugarscape (@sugarscape) December 21, 2014

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback pics.

Must Read: Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Accompanies Her On Stage For Their First Ever Duet Of Her Classic Hymn ‘Away In A Manger’ Post COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News