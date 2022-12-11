Henry Cavill is clearly the man of the hour. The actor has been in the news for over a month now because he has made his comeback in the DCU as Superman with Black Adam. While rumours have been on the rise about his future still being on unsettling waters this week, James Gunn has cleared the air around it. So now we know Man Of Steel 2 is on the right track, and we are definitely getting the chiseled Cavill Superman content with that sharpest jawline. But do you know our man has to have a lot of s*x to get into that shape?

Henry entered the DCEU, now DCU, back in 2013 with Man Of Steel directed by Zack Snyder. The actor in no time became synonymous with the superhero character and in no time was a household name. The actor was not just a hot topic for his acting but also became a global thirst trap because of his Greek god physique. So when he announced his comeback in Batman v Superman, everyone was waiting for the scene where he bares the shirt.

So it was obvious that when he set out to promote the second outing as Superman in 2015, he was going to get a lot of questions about the body. And the one to ask was Jimmy Fallon oh his show. Henry Cavill was also smart to play with the question about his cardio regime and ended up hinting that he has a lot of s*x to get that shape. Read on to know more about the same.

When Jimmy Fallon asked about his cardio regime, Henry Cavill coyly said, “I run. That’s the savory answer.” Pointing towards the hooting audience then, he added, “I think they get it!” Jimmy then asked Henry if he makes good, long workouts, to which he replied, “I try,” with a smile. And this was enough for the people to decode things.

However, we now wait for the Man Of Steel 2 to get a confirmation and move forward. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

