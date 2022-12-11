The fire that the chaos at the DCU back office ignited now refuses to stop because fans who are curious and agitated need answers to many questions. Amid the Wonder Woman 3 row, there was also news that Henry Cavill’s Superman return was also being scrapped to serve the new vision that the DCU’s new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have for the universe. But this did create a storm across the fandom. People have been worried about the same.

For the unversed, bringing back Henry to the DCU as Clark Kent was no less than a battle fought by the fans and Dwayne Johnson. The actor finally made his return in Black Adam and confirmed his future which spoke about the Man Of Steel 2. But under the new leadership, it was said that the studio might put it on hold or scrap it considering the new plan. And no one at this point wants Cavill to exit again.

Debunking the same rumours now is James Gunn himself who has taken to Twitter to answer some fan questions. In his replies to several tweets, the filmmaker has spoken about the future of Superman and whether he hates Henry Cavill. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the tweets, a netizen wrote, “Hey James, please tell us if we are gonna see a Superman? We’ve been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages!” Gunn’s reply came in as a ray of hope as he called Man Of Steel a priority. “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Further, a snooty Twitter user chose to write that, “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill.” Another drew James Gunn’s attention to the tweet and asked, “Care to debunk this?” To this, the Guardians Of The Galaxy maker said, “Sure: False.”

Sure: false. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

This certainly has come in as an assurance after all the crazy drama that has been unfolding in the alleged speculations.

