Amber Heard might not have money to pay $10.35 million to Johnny Depp as ordered by the court, but has she lost after all? She ended up being the Most Googled celebrity this year with as many as 5.6 million monthly average searches. And despite all the boycott trends and petitions, she continues to have a meaty role in Aquaman 2. Scroll below for all the details.

Shortly after Amber lost the latest defamation trial to Johnny, reports suggested she will be ousted from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Gossip mill even suggested that she was missing from the shoot and Emilia Clarke will be replacing her. Re-shoots were already in process but it looks like those were nothing but just mere rumours.

It was also said that Amber Heard, if continues to be a part of Aquaman 2, will suffer a massive reduction in her role. It was only fair to do so as Johnny Depp lost Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day, shortly after losing the UK trial in 2020. But Warner Bros has its own plans and it is far from giving an equal treatment to the actress.

As per a DC insider by the name of ‘The DC Syndicate’ on Twitter, a test screening of Aquaman 2 was held on Tuesday night. “#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had a test screening last night…Mera is still in the movie & her scenes remain unchanged…Ben Affleck’s #Batman is not in the movie…Willem Dafoe’s Vulko is also not in the movie Via: @bigscreenleaks , @TheComixKid,” revealed the tweet.

The thread continued, “Let me tell u something very important to u all. Don’t overreact to test screening results even if it is extremely positive or negative. TEST SCREENING RESULTS ARE NOT FINAL PRODUCT. Btw looks like they screened an older cut, so don’t expect much change from last one.”

Well, this surely will come as a huge blow to all the Johnny Depp fans who had signed petitions and demanded her boycott through record-breaking tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

