Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary. Their love story began in no time but little did they know that their whirlwind romance would soon turn into a nightmare. The duo tied the knot in 2015 and soon after, there were allegations of domestic violence and cheating scandals came to the limelight. Scroll below to know about some unknown details of their relationship.

It is very well known that Johnny has had his own fair share of struggles with drugs. There were also accusations that the actor would often come to Pirates Of The Caribbean sets under influence of alcohol and stall shoots for hours. This was one of the reported reasons why the makers decided to take the franchise forward without him.

In 2020, Johnny Depp was legally fighting The Sun over their ‘wife beater’ claims against the actor. Amber Heard testified during the trial and accused the actor of abusing her multiple times under a drugged state. The Fantastic Beasts actor also once spoke up and revealed how his then-wife would make pegs and sort cocaine for him

Johnny Depp revealed that Amber Heard would keep a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon whiskey ready in the freezer before he arrived home. “A shot would be poured when I arrived, even if Ms Heard was asleep. When I arrived, there would be a shot of whiskey on the nightstand,” he informed his lawyers.

JD also alleged, “She (Amber Heard) definitely poured me whiskey … the lines of cocaine … early in our relationship, it was … very much like the boots thing. Amber Heard would chop cocaine for me but she wouldn’t ingest it through her nose … she would rub it on her gum.”

Well, quite an unusual marriage it was! Isn’t it?

