Cole Sprouse made the most noise over his romantic life when he was dating Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. The duo met on the sets of the Netflix series and struck chords in no time. Their split was heartbreaking for their fans and the actor is currently dating Ani Fournier. But netizens are flabbergasted as the couple allegedly dressed as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at a recent party. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Halloween is around the corner and the celebrations have already begun. It looks like Cole along with his ladylove and other friends decided to keep a 20s-themed party and most dressed up in glam yet funky characters.

Cole Sprouse opted for a white t-shirt and complemented it with black pants, a hat and teeth with braces. Netizens were convinced that his inspiration was Johnny Depp and many even shared similar pictures of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. What grabbed more attention was his girlfriend Ani Fournier, who was all glammed up in an avatar that looked really similar to Amber Heard, especially because of the hair and makeup.

While there remains no proof that Cole Sprouse and Ani Fournier dressed up as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, similar pictures only ended up solidifying the rumours. Many found it disgusting and called out the lovebirds on Twitter.

A tweet read, “So cole Sprouse and his girlfriend are either dressed as Johnny Depp and amber heard or what other people are say is a roaring 20s party but either way they do look like them and that’s just so wrong on so many levels…#colesprouse.”

So cole Sprouse and his girlfriend are either dressed as Johnny Depp and amber heard or what other people are say is a roaring 20s party but either way they do look like them and that’s just so wrong on so many levels🤔😒 #colesprouse pic.twitter.com/MZmsobuGOK — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳🎃🔪👻 (@giselleb1234) October 14, 2022

Another wrote, “why would you dress as johnny depp and amber heard??? a trial about trauma?? cole sprouse and his gf are truly disgusting and ugly, but cole has always been trash. don’t forget his abuse allegations.”

why would you dress as johnny depp and amber heard??? a trial about trauma?? cole sprouse and his gf are truly disgusting and ugly, but cole has always been trash. don’t forget his abuse allegations. pic.twitter.com/BHoxKsN3ao — khalia. | hello sidney 🔪 (@VERONASFILMS) October 14, 2022

“I’m DYING. We saw Cole Sprouse with these teeth for Halloween and naturally assumed he was supposed to be Johnny Depp. Can you really blame us?” a tweet read.

I’m DYING. We saw Cole Sprouse with these teeth for Halloween and naturally assumed he was supposed to be Johnny Depp. Can you really blame us?😭😭😭 https://t.co/234KRlwXQd pic.twitter.com/yhhxH1wFy9 — Babette 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@BabetteImRight) October 14, 2022

“cole sprouse you and ur gf are going to hell for dressing up as that man,” tweeted a user.

cole sprouse you and ur gf are going to hell for dressing up as that man🍅🍅🍅 pic.twitter.com/iJtZIY5QPL — julian🫶🏽 (@jul13an) October 13, 2022

It looks like Cole Sprouse was not dressed up at Depp — but I don’t blame people for thinking it might be the case. Even Reverse Image Search IA thought it might be them. If anyone has a source for the party images I’d love to know! https://t.co/UIc5Tmc7AS pic.twitter.com/T7tQ4G7tFc — ꧁༺𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎༻꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) October 14, 2022

cole sprouse and his gf dressing up as amber and jd…they’re deranged, unprofessional, and corny. pic.twitter.com/GkGl7A0fgM — syd (@luvbylauv) October 13, 2022

Do you feel Cole Sprouse and his girlfriend actually took inspiration from Johnny Depp and his relationship with Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments section below.

