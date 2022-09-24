Amber Heard never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her fashion sense. Be it her casual city sightings, stylish movie appearances or red carpet appearances, the Aquaman actress never fails to make an impression with her impeccable style diaries. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Amber shared a topless picture on her Instagram account in 2017, where she flaunted her bare back in a bikini while breaking the internet with her sensual picture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, Heard is a global fashion icon and often expresses her solidarity about issues through her outfits. Did y’all notice her outfits this year at the Virginia court when she was undergoing a defamation trial against ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp? She silently protested for women rights through her outfits and her fans across the globe noticed the gesture and lauded her for taking a stand for herself in such an impressive way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Amber Heard shared a sultry picture in 2017 on her Instagram with a caption that read, “When in Bali…” The actress was reportedly in Bali and did touristy things while sharing a topless picture of herself.

In the picture, Amber Heard can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a black bikini and styled her look with a white-coloured hat. Looking at her fiery display, it’s easy to guess that the Aquaman actress takes her workout seriously.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Whoa! That’s one good looking back.

Girls, this is your reminder to hit the gym and start working on that body. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard’s throwback topless picture from Bali? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Amber Heard Wore Nothing But Black Lingerie, Setting The ‘Summer Dress Code’ & Our Hearts On Fire With Her Seductive Gaze!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram