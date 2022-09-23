Late Princess Diana Of Wales, Prince Charles III’s third wife needs no separate introduction. She is known for her personality, her aura but most importantly her outstanding and chic fashion sense. I believe she truly took responsibility to change the course of style and brought a new revolution among the fashion enthusiats!

Over the years, many of her looks became the iconic ones, but to be honest, no one can ever forget her revenge look. Are you recalling that look of hers? Well, it’s surely one of my favourite look of late Princess Diana! Scroll below to find out!

It’s been 25 years that princess Diana is no more with us, but still her gorgeous and classy looks trend on the internet and maybe in some of our wardrobe collection! This particular look she had chosen on the day when her separated husband, Prince Charles had accepted him cheating on his wife.

The stunning black off-shoulder bodycon dress was made by a Greek designer Christina Stambolian. The outfit had a beautiful sweetheart neckline and a sheer black trail. Diana had paired her look with a pearl-beaded choker with a black diamond-studded, pearl drop earrings, a bracelet and a black purse. She completed her look with black pumps, light makeup and glossy brown lipshade. The princess pulled off one hell of a look and truly no one can ever compare to her gorgeousness!

Apparently, Princess Diana had this dress for 3 years but could never wore it as she always had thought of it to be a bit daring. But that day she chose to say to the world “F*ck you” with her whole look! According to reports, she had first thought of wearing a Valentino outfit, but later she opted the black bodycon dress. Her former stylist had told media, as reported in ETimes that Diana “wanted to look a million dollars … and she did”.

Everytime I look at this picture, the only lyric that comes in my head is “Darling, I’m a nightmare, dressed like a daydream” by Taylor Swift. Princess Diana had surely showed the whole wide world how graceful and gorgeous she was!

What are your thoughts about this iconic look of princess Diana? Let us know in the comments!

