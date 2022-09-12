Gal Gadot is one of the most versatile actresses of her time. From being a superhero to a criminal to now an evil witch, Gadot can do anything and everything. However, apart from being an actress, she is also a loving wife and a doting mommy of three.

Advertisement

Not only this, Gadot has a unique sense of fashion. She never fails to put her best fashion foot forward whenever she makes an appearance. Be it for promotion or red carpet look or a photoshoot, the Wonder Woman actress always comes as best dressed.

Advertisement

A few hours back, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her recent D23 expo appearance. She looked like a DIVA as always. She donned a black coloured sheer cut-out top with skin-fit black pants and black stilettos. She completed her look with absolutely minimal accessories. She wore three small diamond studs on each ear and that was about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

For makeup, Gal Gadot kept it simple but classy. She opted for a light foundation, arched eyebrows, thin winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks but the trick was the bold red lipstick.

On the work front, Gal Gadot will be next seen in the live-action remake of Snow White, where she will be playing the Evil Queen. Well, we cannot wait to see how she unravels the dark side. The movie will release in 2024.

Gal Gadot looked absolutely a boss babe. She completes any look with the utmost attitude that she wears on her sleeves. I am absolutely in love with her outfit. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Secret Fitness Regime Out! From Being Called Chicken Legs To Starting Workout At The Crack Of Dawn, Here’s How Wolverine Actor Bulked Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram