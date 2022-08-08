The uncertain grounds that Warner Bros has put every DCEU fan on, is kind of making them worry about their favourite characters from the realm. In the past week, the studio has canceled the much-spoken-about Batgirl and a few other projects, leaving everyone shocked. While many other characters and their returns were questioned, one of the prominent names was of course Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot. Now it is revealed if she has more than just the third standalone film.

For the unversed, Gal plays Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in the DCEU. The actor who entered the universe with Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, didn’t just progress to earn more ensemble films, but even got a standalone franchise. After two successful solo outings as the iconic figure, she now gears up for the third.

While there has been little to no update on Wonder Woman 3, it is of course confirmed. But fans were worried about whether there will be more of her or not. Now as per the latest report, Gal Gadot is not going anywhere anytime soon and has a good future in the DCEU. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Heroic Hollywood, founder and editor-in-chief Umberto Gonzalez, Gal Gadot will continue playing Wonder Woman even after the third installment of her solo franchise. He says she is confirmed to be in couple of more films. And if his words are to be believed, those are already ready to release.

“Oh yeah, for sure. She’s in a couple of other movies, and I’m not going to spoil them… She’s in a couple of other movies as well, currently, that is due for release. She’s a team player, so I think she’s going to be around for a while, I think it’s safe to say,” he said.

If we are to take a wild guess believing that Gal Gadot has already shot for the next films, there are five possible ones that could feature her. They include Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Blue Beetle. Of course, the highest chances are of Zachary Levi starrer. Only the future will tell. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

