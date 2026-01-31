Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is presently enjoying the success of his most-awaited Marvel debut as Wonder Man. However, the actor already had an impressive acting career, which has once again come into focus. The star is known for his seamless transitioning between franchises and performance-oriented roles. He has steadily built a strong box office record with films of various genres, including superhero action, sci-fi classics, and musical dramas. Here is a look at his top five highest-grossing movies.

1. Aquaman (2018) – $1.15 billion

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

The film marks the actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s breakthrough in the superhero universe. It was directed by James Wan and released in 2018. In the movie, Abdul-Mateen II played the character of David Kane, aka Black Manta, one of the greatest antagonists of the DC Extended Universe. The performance added emotional depth to the character, transforming it into a tragic, revenge-driven figure. The film enjoyed massive box-office success, with global grosses of $1.15 billion.

2. The Greatest Showman (2017) – $471.8 million

Director: Michael Gracey

Michael Gracey IMDb Rating: ~7.5/10

~7.5/10 Where to Watch: Disney+, JioHotstar

The film is termed as one of the most iconic musical dramas of the decade. In the plot, Yahya played a powerful supporting role as W.D. Wheeler, who was a former slave turned entrepreneur. His character added ample emotional arc and a social commentary to the story. The film had a long theatrical run and global appeal, making it a box-office hit. The overall gross collection of the film was $471.2 million.

3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – $440 million

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

The superhero action film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was the sequel to the 2018 release, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprised his role as Black Manta. In this installment, he returned as a darker and more vengeful character. The storyline explores his character’s obsession with power and revenge, making him the film’s pivotal character. The film received mixed reviews from critics; however, it had an impressive run at the box office. The massive global earnings of $440.2 million reinstated Yahya’s presence in large-scale projects.

4. Us (2019) – $256.1 million

Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele IMDb Ra t ing: ~6.8/10

Ra ing: ~6.8/10 Where to Stream: Prime Video

It is a psychological horror film that was directed by Jordan Peele and released in 2019. In this highly acclaimed film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a dual role as Russel Wilson and his terrifying doppelganger. The character offers a perfect balance of humor, vulnerability, and menace. The character was appreciated by the critics for its complexity. The film was a massive box-office hit for an original horror film, grossing $256 million.

5. Baywatch (2017) – $177.8 million

Director: Seth Gordon

Seth Gordon IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Released in 2017, Baywatch featured Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in one of his early mainstream film roles, playing the character of Sgt. Garner Ellerbee. The film starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead roles and was directed by Seth Gordon as a cinematic adaptation of the iconic 1990s television series. For Abdul-Mateen II, Baywatch proved to be a stepping stone in his Hollywood journey, helping him gain visibility before landing more prominent roles in major franchises. Despite mixed reviews, the action-comedy managed to pull in a worldwide box office total of $177.8 million.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has proven his worth with blockbuster franchises like Aquaman and The Matrix. Now he is all set to enhance his global appeal with his new Marvel series, Wonder Man. As Wonder Man, he is ready to add yet another commercially successful chapter to his career and redefine his position in the superhero landscape.

