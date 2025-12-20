With a staggering worldwide haul of $1.147 billion, Zootopia 2 currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025. However, to dethrone the year’s top-grosser, Ne Zha 2, the animated sequel currently needs to add roughly $755.1 million more to its global tally, a target that now appears virtually unattainable. With Avatar: Fire and Ash storming into theaters, it remains to be seen how strongly Zootopia 2 can hold its ground in the weeks ahead.

Having already surpassed the worldwide total of its predecessor, Zootopia, a few days back, the sequel is now eyeing a spot among the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time. At present, it needs just around $7.8 million more to reach that milestone. At the same time, the animated blockbuster is also closing in on the global box office totals of the DCEU film Aquaman and Minions, the third entry in the Despicable Me franchise. Here’s a breakdown of how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn worldwide to outgross these two box office heavyweights.

Zootopia 2 vs. Aquaman & Minions – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the three films compare at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $268.3 million

International: $878.9 million

Worldwide: $1.147 billion

Now, let’s take a look at how the Jason Momoa-led superhero movie Aquaman and the animated comedy Minions performed globally:

Aquaman (2018): $1.152 billion

Minions (2015): $1.159 billion

As the above figures indicate, Zootopia 2 is trailing Aquaman by around $5 million, while the gap with Minions stands at approximately $12 million worldwide. Given its current momentum, the Disney sequel is well-positioned to surpass both titles in the coming days, with a clearer picture expected to emerge over the next few weeks.

Zootopia 2 – Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Produced on an estimated budget of $150 million, Zootopia 2 has collected $1.147 billion at the worldwide box office to date. This translates to an exceptional earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 7.65x, underscoring the film’s massive profitability as its theatrical run continues.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

