Avatar: Fire and Ash is a visual spectacle, like its predecessors, perhaps even grander than them. It is winning hearts overseas and has already collected strong numbers at the worldwide box office in just two days. But it is underwhelming for such an expensive film. The movie is expected to open with huge numbers worldwide, but it will remain significantly under Avatar: The Way of Water, the second film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 2 was released in 2022, around the same time, and people eagerly awaited it, as it had been over a decade in the making. The third installment was released approximately three years later. The film features new elements, characters, and a new conflict. The visuals from the latest movie are receiving immense praise from the audience.

Avatar 3 crosses $50 million worldwide in just 2 days!

Avatar: Fire and Ash opened with $16.1 million collection on Wednesday in 18 markets internationally. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 added another $27 million across 25 markets, bringing its international cume to $43.1 million. At the North American box office, Avatar 3 collected $12 million from Thursday previews. Adding the domestic and the overseas gross, the worldwide collection has already crossed $50 million mark. The latest worldwide collection stands at $55.1 million cume in just two days.

How much is the film projected to earn worldwide on its opening weekend?

Avatar: Fire and Ash was initially projected to earn between $110 million and $130 million on its opening weekend in North America. However, it is now projected to collect between $85 million and $94 million during its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. Internationally, the James Cameron-helmed epic saga is expected to earn between $250 million and $260 million during its 5-day opening weekend. Therefore, the global debut is likely to be between $335 million and $355 million.

Comparison with Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water collected $441.6 million on its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The tracking range for Avatar is $335 million to $355 million, which is way less than Avatar 2’s global opening. Since the Avatar movies are never as frontloaded, the third installment is also the same. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released widely on December 19.

