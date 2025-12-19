The Ruben Fleischer-directed heist threequel, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, is approaching the end of its fifth week in theaters, having collected $214.3 million at the worldwide box office. While the third film has earned a 61% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than the first two installments’ ratings of 51% and 34%, it still trails their global box office totals by approximately $137.4 million (Now You See Me) and $120.6 million (Now You See Me 2), respectively. With the film now in the later stages of its theatrical run and major competition arriving in the form of Avatar: Fire and Ash, overtaking its predecessors’ worldwide earnings appears unlikely.

Despite this, the third installment has managed to outperform several 2025 releases, including Snow White, One Battle After Another, and Predator: Badlands, currently ranking as the 20th highest-grossing film of the year. However, any significant climb further up the annual box office chart now seems improbable.

The crime thriller has edged past the worldwide totals of two critically and commercially acclaimed films: Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the Michael B. Jordan-Sylvester Stallone-led boxing drama Creed II.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon & Creed II – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the three films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $60.3 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $214.3 million

Now, let’s take a look at how Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the Creed sequel performed worldwide:

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000): $214 million

Creed II (2018): $214.2 million

Based on the above figures, the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise is currently ahead of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by approximately $300,000, and ahead of Creed II by around $100,000 in worldwide box office earnings.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Break-Even

While Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already surpassed its reported $90 million production budget, delivering an earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 2.38x, it currently sits just short of its estimated theatrical break-even point. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need to reach roughly $225 million worldwide to break even.

Based on its current global total of $214.3 million, the heist threequel requires an additional $10.7 million to cross that benchmark. That being said, the film may have already reached break-even status depending on its exact marketing spend and other costs.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Plot

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they employ bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their most ambitious trick yet.

Here’s the trailer of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Predator: Badlands North America Box Office: Nearing The Domestic Total Of A Dwayne Johnson’s Overlooked Action-Adventure Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News