The latest Predator installment, Predator: Badlands, had all the makings of a big-screen spectacle – hard-hitting action, a strong emotional core, and a dose of franchise nostalgia. Yet, despite earning an impressive 86% critics’ score and a stellar 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film fell short of becoming the breakout blockbuster many fans had anticipated. Having said that, with a current worldwide total of $183.2 million, Badlands still ranks among the 25 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the global box office (as per Box Office Mojo).

As far as the North American box office is concerned, twenty titles from 2025 are currently ahead of Badlands. With a domestic total of $90.4 million, the film is currently trailing just behind the body-swap comedy Freakier Friday, which has earned $94.2 million domestically – a target which now seems to be out of reach for the sci-fi actioner.

At the same time, Badlands is also closing in on an overlooked early 2000s action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson. We’re talking about the 2002 film The Scorpion King. Let’s take a look at how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. The Scorpion King – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $90.4 million

International: $92.9 million

Worldwide: $183.2 million

The Scorpion King – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $91 million

International: $89.6 million

Worldwide: $180.6 million

As the figures indicate, the Dan Trachtenberg–directed Predator: Badlands is under $700K shy of overtaking Dwayne Johnson’s early-2000s action adventure at the North American box office. With the film now nearing the end of its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether it can bridge this narrow gap in the coming days.

Predator: Badlands – Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Produced on an estimated budget of $105 million (as per Variety), Predator: Badlands has so far earned $183.2 million worldwide, translating to an earnings-to-budget ratio of roughly 1.74x. While this marks a respectable theatrical performance, the film has yet to cross its estimated break-even threshold, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Trailer

